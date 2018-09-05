SPOKANE, Wash. -- Almost 100 veterans arrived back in Spokane Tuesday night after visiting the nation’s capital.
The five World War Two veterans and numerous other from the Korean War and the Vietnam War flew to Washington D.C to see the monuments that were built in their honor.
They were met by hundreds of people at the Spokane International Airport around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Many people holding American flags, welcome home signs and even a band played for them.
The veterans’ flight was delayed to 7:00 p.m. but that did not lessen the crowd’s enthusiasm.
