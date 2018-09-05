SPOKANE, Wash. -- Almost 100 veterans arrived back in Spokane Tuesday night after visiting the nation’s capital.

The five World War Two veterans and numerous other from the Korean War and the Vietnam War flew to Washington D.C to see the monuments that were built in their honor.

Veterans get a big heartwarming homecoming. The veterans are back from a Honor Flight that took them to Washington DC and back. pic.twitter.com/OkRReIFj3f — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) May 9, 2018

They were met by hundreds of people at the Spokane International Airport around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Many people holding American flags, welcome home signs and even a band played for them.

The veterans’ flight was delayed to 7:00 p.m. but that did not lessen the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Hundreds await for the arrival of Honor Filght at the Spokane Airport. pic.twitter.com/Bj4ii1aN9T — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) May 9, 2018

