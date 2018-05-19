SPOKANE, Wash. – U.S. Figure Skating Olympians performed at the Spokane area Friday for Stars on Ice.

KREM 2 spoke with figure skating duo Meryl Davis and Charlie White before the performance. Davis said Spokane is known for being a good audience.

"Coming to Spokane, the whole cast is sort of a buzz about how excited we are to be here. I don't know if audiences in Spokane would know that. They're sort of famous in the skating community for being a great audience," Davis said.

Who would of thought?! She said she remembers the ice skating championship’s being in Spokane and the skaters were so impressed.

"Each time the figure skating community's blown away by the enthusiasm and the energy which as performers makes all the difference," she said.

© 2018 KREM