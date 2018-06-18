SPOKANE, Wash. -- A wheelchair basketball program is in the works at Eastern Washington University..

In partnership with ParaSport Spokane, EWU is working to transform the existing club team on campus into Washington's first NCAA wheelchair basketball team.

"These athletes are individuals with athletic abilities who need a place to be an athlete just like every other person does," said EWU associate dean Donna Mann, who is helping to lead the team. "Athletes with differing abilities are an under-served population."

A high school student looking to play an adaptive sport in college has less than ten programs in the country to pick from.

"It feels important and it feels like it's already too late so that is why we need to be on it," Mann said.

The university is in the process of applying for funding in order to make this opportunity a reality.

Mann also said she hopes the program will grow to other sports at EWU.

"We see track and field in the future, winter sports, swimming in the future," Mann said. "This region is really an excellent place for sports of all kinds to flourish. And we want to create those opportunities for these para-athletes as well."

© 2018 KREM