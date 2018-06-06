SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Spokane Falls SkyRide.

City of Spokane leaders said Huntington Park was supposed to be closed Wednesday morning until noon. However, as of 7:30 a.m., crews had not arrived at the site. Fianna Dickson with the City of Spokane said crews most likely will not work on the area Wednesday.

Dickson said the maintenance schedule varies day-by-day, but crews are still planning on completing the final maintenance this week.

The maintenance at Huntington Park will be focused on tower two. It will involve a crane, so there is no room for visitors in the park during construction.

Once crews finish maintenance, the SkyRide will still need to undergo testing, inspection and staff training.

The SkyRide is set to open in mid to late June. City leaders hope to announce an official opening date soon.

© 2018 KREM