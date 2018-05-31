SPOKANE, Wash. -- As the summer construction season ramps up, you will soon notice some major progress to one of Spokane County's biggest projects.

Up until now, there has been little-to-no progress on the North South Freeway. But, construction is about to get a major jumpstart.

At a cost of $7.6 million, construction just resumed on extending the North South Freeway a half of mile. Work is underway on two freeway bridges being built over Freya. Those bridges will eventually connect the existing freeway to the Hillyard industrial area.

It will be the biggest expansion for the North South Freeway in several years, putting it much closer to busier parts of town. Work on the bridges will be complete by the fall of 2018.

Crews also just started work on an entirely new expansion. They are starting to build a one-mile section that will connect the freeway from where it currently ends, all the way to east Columbia Avenue. It will cost between $7.4 to $10 million.

Bulk of the money needed to complete the north south freeway was approved by lawmakers three years ago. The whole thing is expected to be finished in 2029.

