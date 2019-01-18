SPOKANE, Wash. — A couple of dead deer spotted on N. Freya Street has prompted dozens of complaints to the city of Spokane.

On Friday, a KREM 2 viewer called us concerned about the dead animals. She said the two dead deer had been laying near the sidewalk between E. 12th Ave. and E. 11th Ave. since at least Thursday around 12:30 p.m. When we went to check it out, it appeared they had been hit by a car.

City of Spokane Spokesperson Marlene Feist said they had received 26 complaints about the deer. She said it’s highly unusual to get that many complaints about one issue.

Feist said they contract with Critter Control in Spokane to remove animal carcasses. They recently renewed their contract with the company. They are expected to get out there to clean up the deer in the next day or so, Feist said.

A neighbor said they often see wildlife in the area and have asked the city to put in a deer crossing sign in the area. He said they were told there aren’t enough deer.