SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs beat the Everett Silvertips on Sunday 3-1 to take a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the Western Hockey League Playoffs.

After a 1-1 tie in the first period, the Chiefs scored two unanswered goals to win the game.

Eli Zummack scores in the second period, which would be the eventual game winner. Luv Smith scores an empty net insurance goal in the waning moments.

The two road wins are monumental in the Chiefs winning the series since the teams next couple games are in Spokane Arena.

The next three games of the series will be played in Spokane. The third game would be only if necessary if the Chiefs won the next two games.

The next game is on April 10 at 7:05 p.m.