A Chattaroy man accused of causing a head-on collision on Saturday, which left one woman dead, made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

The judge set Christopher Mcilveen’s bond at $300,000. The judge also ruled that he may not operate a vehicle.

The accident occurred on State Route 2 just south of State Route 206 at 3:57 a.m Saturday morning.

Judge sets Mcilveen’s bond at $300,000 with conditions including he cannot operate a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/mFXRy970Li — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 29, 2018

Officials said driver Mcilveen hit, Chance Quesnell, 20, of Coeur d'Alene died at the scene. The passenger that was in the car with Quesnell suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Mcilveen was transported to an area hospital, troopers said.

The two vehicles collided when Mcilveen traveled over the center line while traveling north on State Route 2, hitting Quesnell's vehicle head on.

Officials said the accident was recorded by a security camera.

🚨🚨Fatal Crash Investigation 🚨🚨



SR2 is partially blocked due to a 2 car fatal crash just south of SR206. @WSDOT_East and troopers on scene.



This is a criminal investigation so please avoid the area as we work to gather evidence and clear the scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2018

Court documents indicate Mcilveen is being charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Authorities said that drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Mcilveen was booked in the Spokane County jail.

© 2018 KREM