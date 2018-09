A “New York Times” best-selling author is making his way to Spokane.

Ransom Riggs, author of the “Miss Pergerine’s Peculiar Children” novels, will visit the Downtown Public Library on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Riggs studied literature at Kenyon College and film at the University of Southern California. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and their family. “A Map of Days,” his new book in the series, will be released in early October.

