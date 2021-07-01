Spokane Bomb Squad defuses explosive device in Lewiston

After admitting to creating the device, the builder was taken into custody by Lewiston police.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Spokane Bomb Squad defused an explosive device and arrested the builder in Lewiston, Idaho on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Lewiston police.

Lewiston resident Susan Lougee called the police after she returned home around 10 p.m. and found an explosive device. After determining the homemade device was legitimate, Lewiston police requested assistance from the Spokane Bomb Squad, according to the release.