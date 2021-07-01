Spokane Bomb Squad defuses explosive device in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Spokane Bomb Squad defused an explosive device and arrested the builder in Lewiston, Idaho on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Lewiston police.
Lewiston resident Susan Lougee called the police after she returned home around 10 p.m. and found an explosive device. After determining the homemade device was legitimate, Lewiston police requested assistance from the Spokane Bomb Squad, according to the release.
At the time, Lewiston police contacted her son, Aaron Lougee on an unrelated call. Police said during the call they also asked Aaron about the device. He admitted to the police he made the device. Police later took him into custody.