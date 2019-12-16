SPOKANE, Wash. — The director of a nonprofit that partners with the city of Seattle to battle homelessness was put on leave after an incident at a conference involving an adult performer from Spokane.

All Home King County Acting Director Kira Zylstra was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the event and the leadership of All Home, according to Denise Rothleutner, King County Department of Community and Human Services chief of staff.

Rothleutner wouldn’t comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

Video from the conference, obtained by KREM’s Seattle sister station KING 5, shows a topless dancer with pasties collecting cash from the audience.

The footage was anonymously sent to Christopher Rufo, an independent journalist and filmmaker who has been outspoken on the issue of homelessness. The same video appears to be posted to the performer's YouTube page.

KREM 2 has reached out to the performer, identified by Rufo as Beyonce Black St. James from Spokane, for comment and is awaiting a response.

The Inlander reported in September that Beyonce Black St. James is a familiar face to the drag crowd in Spokane and has lived in the city since 1991.

Videos on her Instagram page show her performing at nYne Bar and Bistro in downtown Spokane.

The short clip captured inside the conference has been viewed thousands of times on Rufo’s Facebook page – a performance he says should never have happened.

“I think this was really a boiling point for people, because they are saying, ‘You're asking taxpayers for money, and then you are squandering it on something totally inappropriate in any work place, especially when you are using taxpayer funding,’” Rufo said.

KING 5 was unable to reach Zylstra for comment.

KING 5's Sebastian Robertson contributed to this report.

