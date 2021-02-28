Snowmobiler killed in Tiger Peak avalanche in Shoshone County

Shoshone County Search and Rescue crews recovered the body of a snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak on Saturday afternoon.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — Shoshone County Search and Rescue crews, along with other snowmobilers, have recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler who was trapped in an avalanche that occurred on Tiger Peak Saturday afternoon, as reported by our news partner The Shoshone News-Press.

The News-Press is currently withholding the name of the deceased until next of kin notifications can be made.

Located just North of Burke, multiple snowmobilers were initially caught in the event, but only one from the group went missing.

Search teams set up a command post at the base of Dobson Pass and orchestrated rescue efforts from there. Air support from Two Bear Air out of Montana had been requested, but has since been cancelled.

It is unknown at this time what caused the avalanche.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.