SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office and the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office have identified the body of a person found dead on May 26 in the Coeur d’Alene River.

Through forensic dental records they confirmed the body belongs to Lionel Harding-Thomas. He went missing April 27 and was last seen in the area of Elizabeth Park, a town west of Kellogg. Deputies said he suffered from multiple sclerosis and had a hard time walking without a wheelchair.

Officials said his remains have been returned to the family.



