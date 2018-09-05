A man in his 40s was apparently shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of the West Seattle stadium in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue SW.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. where they found the victim with several gunshot wounds.
Seattle Fire medics transported the man to a nearby Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to a department spokesperson. He died shortly after.
Seattle Police detective Mark Jamieson said the shooting occurred as a track meet was concluding inside the stadium.
WATCH: Cell phone video captures shooting scene
Homicides detectives are working with witnesses to get a better description of the suspect involved.
Any witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting are encouraged to contact police.