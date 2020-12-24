Washington eviction moratorium extended again through March 2021

The moratorium has been in place since March 2020 and was already extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March.

Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium has been in place since March 2020 and was already extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week.

It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent.