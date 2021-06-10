Company breaks ground on 'world's most sustainable' apartment building in Seattle

The 15-story high-rise will be located in the Belltown neighborhood at Battery Street and 3rd Avenue.

SEATTLE — Thursday marked the groundbreaking for what one Seattle-based company is calling the world’s most sustainable high-rise apartment building in downtown.

Sustainable Living Innovations (SLI) was joined by Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine at the event in the Belltown neighborhood.

The 303 Battery building will be the world’s first multifamily tower to meet the net-zero energy requirements set by the International Living Futures Institute, according to SLI.

The company explained in a release that the tower will use roughly 900 panels, all constructed at the SLI factory in Tacoma, with pre-installed electrical wiring, plumbing, and mechanical equipment. The building itself will be constructed by placing these panels together in a specific sequence.

“The 303 building is a miracle of sustainability and SLI is showing that we can both address climate change and build up our economy,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a statement.

The 303 Battery building will include 15 stories with 112 apartments, 27 of which will be designated affordable, that use 100% electricity. Projections show that the building will use less than half of the energy a conventional and similarly-sized multifamily building would use.

“It’s crucial to the region, and the planet, that we build back better and recover from COVID in an equitable way. Projects like 303 Battery that address climate while providing jobs are key to our region’s future,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine at the event.

Apartments will also have what SLI is calling smart tech features like integrated fiber optic internet and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the living experience of residents and optimize the building’s performance. This will provide water leak detection, smart thermostats, motorized door locks and remote control of lights and blinds.

Design features include floor-to-ceiling glass walls and private balconies

"As a city we must do all we can to invest in innovative solutions that reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. The 303 Battery Building is on the leading edge of green design and construction, helping us to meet Seattle’s climate goals and create a healthier city, while also addressing our affordable housing crisis,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said.