How to Donate to Treats 2 Troops 2020

KREM 2's Treats 2 Troops is a mission to serve our military family stationed in the Inland Northwest. KREM 2 and our partners feel that it's important to send our holiday wishes around the world to our service members who are deployed. It's tough being away from family and that's even more poignant this year with the ongoing pandemic. This year 'Treats 2 Troops' will look different but the mission is the same. Join us in supporting our military this holiday season by buying an item from the 'Top 10' list of requested gifts. KREM 2 and our partners will receive, package, and ship the gifts around the world. KREM 2 works closely with Washington Trust Bank and the Fairchild Spouses' Group to get each deployed member a package.