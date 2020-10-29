How to Donate to Treats 2 Troops 2020

KREM 2's Treats 2 Troops is a mission to serve our military family stationed in the Inland Northwest. KREM 2 and our partners feel that it's important to send our holiday wishes around the world to our service members who are deployed. It's tough being away from family and that's even more poignant this year with the ongoing pandemic. This year 'Treats 2 Troops' will look different but the mission is the same. Join us in supporting our military this holiday season by buying an item from the 'Top 10' list of requested gifts. KREM 2 and our partners will receive, package, and ship the gifts around the world. KREM 2 works closely with Washington Trust Bank and the Fairchild Spouses' Group to get each deployed member a package.
If you would like to donate an item for the service member care packages or make a cash donation please click here: LINK TO DONATION
Below is our 'Treats 2 Troops' FAQ List (Frequently Asked Questions). If you don't find an answer feel free to reach out to Laura Papetti at KREM 2. Email: lpapetti@krem.com
- What is 'Treats 2 Troops: It's KREM 2's effort to ensure every deployed member at Fairchild Air Force Base receives a holiday care package this season. We receive final numbers of packages needed from Fairchild. Like we say, ....."We remember. We didn't forget. And a package is on its way."
- What's different this year? We usually have drop-off locations at all Washington Trust Bank branches. Because of COVID-19 we have taken extra safety precautions and won't be gathering donated treats. To supply treats, we are asking people to click here to buy an item.
- Can I just buy a gift and drop it off? No. Not this year. Because of COVID-19 we don't have a safe way to take in multiple gift items this year. By ordering them on the link provided those items will be shipped directly to a location and packaged. We appreciate your help in keeping our staff, volunteers, and military members safe.
- How do I know what to buy? We've made it easy! Fairchild family members have supplied us with a 'Top 10' list of the most requested items from deployed men and women. So, we've put links for you to buy those items. You can buy one item or as many as you want. We'll put each item purchased into a box and ship it to a deserving military member.
- How are they shipped? Washington Trust Bank pays to ship each package through US Postal Service. They have dedicated money to this project since the very beginning.
- Can I volunteer to package the boxes? No. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 we are having only military family members package the boxes on base. We will keep you informed of any volunteer opportunities.