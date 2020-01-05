SPOKANE, Wash. — A staple in the Spokane restaurant scene is no more.

Rocky Rococo, located downtown on Main Street, is closing effective Friday after 35 years in business. The location temporarily closed in early April.

"It has given us great pleasure to serve Spokane and the surrounding area for the past 35 years. To our loyal customers that have supported us, we say thank you for your patronage," a statement from franchise owner Lee Gibbon reads. "You became part of our Rocky’s family and we are forever grateful for your role in our success!"

Gibbon said in the statement that the "challenges of operating a businesses are never ending," but did not provide an additional explanation for the sudden closure.

"It’s now time to step away and allow a new generation of entrepreneurs to use their energy and talent to create the next success story within the Spokane restaurant community," Gibbon wrote.

Many people on social media are expressing sadness over the closure, with some calling the news "heartbreaking" and others saying the restaurant served the best pizza in the city.

"Best pizza in town. That’s a big loss," one KREM viewer wrote.

Another viewer shared that they have many memories of dining at the restaurant with their family members over the years.

