SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After moderate and heavy rain that came through the majority of the day Wednesday, multiple cities set the record for maximum daily rainfall on May 20.

At the Spokane International Airport, this was the heaviest single day rainfall since May of 2004 -- 16 years ago.

Spokane, Pullman, and Lewiston all saw more rainfall than any May 20 in history. Spokane saw 1.4 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.19 inches that was set in 1912. Pullman set the record for May 20 rainfall with 1.25 inches as Pullman-Moscow Airport. Lastly, Lewiston broke the record of .92 inches by just a hair with .96 inches recorded on Wednesday.

This record-breaking rainfall also makes it day nine of consecutive days of wet weather at the Spokane International Airport.

With this much rainfall and snow-melt happening simultaneously, much of the region was under a Flood Watch or Warning for the day. Area streams and rivers still have the potential to rise above flood stage through Friday, with more rainfall expected. Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring a break from the wet weather with dry and partly cloudy conditions. Another round of showers is possible for Monday and Tuesday.

KREM