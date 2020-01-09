Police declare riot outside Portland mayor’s apartment complex, make 19 arrests

On Monday, protesters gathered in Northwest Portland for another night of demonstrations. A social media post said the group was calling for the mayor to resign.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, Portland police declared a riot outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex in Northwest Portland after protesters broke windows, burglarized a business, shot off fireworks, lit a picnic table on fire and set a fire inside an occupied apartment building. Police said they made 19 arrests.

Video by a local journalist also captured an officer tackling a protester and repeatedly punching them while they were on the ground.

Early Monday evening, protesters gathered in the North Park Blocks in Northwest Portland for another night of demonstrations. A social media post said the group was calling for Mayor Ted Wheeler to resign.

The night's theme centered around an "unhappy birthday" celebration as Monday is Wheeler’s birthday.

As the crowd grew in the North Park Blocks, balloons were blown up, birthday hats were handed out and protesters sang "Happy Teargas" to the tune of Happy Birthday, a tweet from Portland Independent Documentarians showed.

Around 10 p.m., protesters arrived outside the mayor’s apartment complex. They set off fireworks and chanted "Quit your job."

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., protesters remained outside the apartment complex, at times dancing, chanting and blasting music. Around 10:50 p.m., a picnic table was set on fire in the street, according to independent journalists at the scene.

Portland police said members of the group also broke windows, defaced walls with graffiti and burglarized a local business, taking furniture out and throwing it on the fires in the street.

At 11:05 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and told people to leave the area.

Two minutes later, one of the members of the crowd threw burning material through a broken window into a ground-level business in the apartment building, police said. The business is Pearl District Dental, a minority-owned business.

At that time, police declared the gathering a riot.

Police said they're looking for the suspect who started the fire.

Police told the crowd to leave the area again and then began to disperse the group. Police said people in the crowd threw rocks and paint balloons at officers, and at least one more dumpster was lit on fire.

Portland police said they made some arrests at this time and that officers used crowd control munitions but not tear gas.

Video by local journalist Sergio Olmos shows an officer tackling a protester and punching them into the ground.

By 2 a.m., most of the crowd had left the area.

Police released the following arrest information. Those arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center:

Giacomozzi, Kyle, 37, of Happy Valley, Oregon -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Johnson, Alexandra, 28, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Shearer, Cody, 28, of Beaverton, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Varty, Victoria, 30, of Portland - Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Myles, Rachel, 34, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Babb, Christopher (booked under the name Doe, John), 45, unknown residence - Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Long, Scott, 48, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Grundmeyer, Tina, 53, of Portland -- Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Burns, Isabel, 24, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

White, Deven, 29, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sutterfield, Trapper, 24, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Stanford, Garret, 29, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Rowe, Isaac, 25, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest

Bennington, Ellen, 20, of Vancouver, Washington - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Campbell, Arianna, 19, of Portland - Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer

Hess, Damian, 21, of Portland -- Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Police also cited 36-year-old Dustin Ferreira for interfering with a police officer and referred a 17-year-old juvenile to juvenile court for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and third-degree escape.

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

On Sunday night, police declared an unlawful assembly at the Penumbra Kelly Building and made 29 arrests after people threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported.