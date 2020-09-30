Trump, Biden trade jabs about Portland, antifa, Proud Boys in first presidential debate

Biden was pressed on the response to the protests in Portland, while Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality have taken place across the streets of America this year, so it was no surprise it was a topic of conversation during Tuesday night’s debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee, and former vice president, Joe Biden.

Moderator Chris Wallace, an anchor with Fox News, asked Biden about the protest activity in Portland, which took place for more than 100 consecutive nights, with some ending in riots and many ending with police and demonstrators physically clashing.

Wallace asked Biden if he ever called Oregon Gov. Kate Brown or Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and told them they need to do whatever it takes to end the violence, even if that means calling the National Guard. Biden responded by saying the violence should be prosecuted, but that he doesn’t currently hold public office and said Brown and Wheeler “can in fact take care of it if [Trump] just stays out of the way.”

Trump then insinuated state and local officials weren’t up to the task and referenced the fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson in downtown Portland on Aug. 29, saying he had to send federal marshals after the suspect, Michael Reinoehl. Reinoehl was shot and killed by federal officers as they tried to take him into custody on Sept. 3 in Lacey, Washington.

The debate then transitioned to the subject of white supremacy in the United States. Trump danced around a question from Wallace about whether he was willing to condemn white supremacists and military groups.



“I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing,” Trump responded. “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”



When pressed further, Trump said, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?”



Finally, he said, “Proud Boys — Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem ... This is a left wing problem."



Antifa followers have appeared at anti-racism protests, but there’s been little evidence behind Republican claims that antifa members are to blame for the violence at such protests.