Win Tickets to see Smokey Robinson at Northern Quest Resort & Casino!

Concerts are back! See Smokey Robinson in person!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson transformed a generation of music with his smooth voice and creative songwriting. ENTER HERE for a chance to win two tickets to see him in person at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Saturday, July 24th.

Smokey Robinson Ticket Giveaway

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. ELIGIBILITY : Each promotion is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington, Idaho and Montana (who are 18 years or older at the time of entry unless otherwise stated). Employees and contractors of KREM (TV) (“Sponsor”), TEGNA, Inc., Northern Quest Resort & Casino and each of their subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, or any person domiciled with, any such employees or contractors are not eligible to enter or win. You are not a winner until you have been notified as a potential winner, your affidavit of eligibility has been verified, and you have complied with all terms of these rules. If you (or a family member) have won a prize within the last 90 days you are not eligible to enter or win.

3. HOW TO ENTER : The sweepstakes entry period will be from 10:01 a.m. (PST) March 22, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. (PST) March 28, 2021. Enter your name and contact information on the sweepstakes page on krem.com/contests for a chance to win two (2) General Admission tickets to Smokey Robinson at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on July 24, 2021. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entry forms, directions, requirements, deadlines and the maximum number of entries allowed are clearly published with each promotion posting and/or advertisement. The Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. SWEEPSTAKES WINNER SELECTION, PRIZE & ODDS : On or about March 29, 2021, four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Each winner will receive a pair of two (2) General Admission tickets to Smokey Robinson at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on July 24, 2021 (ARV $138). (Total ARV: $552). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE : Each of the four (4) winners will receive a pair of two (2) General Admission tickets to Smokey Robinson at Northern Quest Resort & Casino performance scheduled (as of the beginning of the sweepstakes entry period) to occur on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Prize does not include transportation, parking, taxes or any other expenses. Winners will be notified at the telephone number, email address and/or U.S. mail address provided on winner’s entry form. Telephone notification: Sponsor will call during regular business at the number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification or winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Email or mail notification : Sponsor will email or mail notification and affidavit/release forms to the address provided. Return of prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners are required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned within the time period specified. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner.

6. PRIZE TERMS : To claim prize, winner must contact Sponsor within seventy-two (72) hours of winner notification to arrange prize delivery. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. If the prize involves travel or other benefits for a companion in addition to the winner, persons traveling as guest of the winner must also sign any affidavit or release as Sponsor may require. Acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. PARTICIPATION : By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate any promotion at any time for any reason. Should a promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the eligible entries received before the termination date.

8. CONSTRUCTION : The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.