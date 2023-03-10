Avista customers near Kettle Falls to experience a planned power outage

The planned outage will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., and it will impact customers living north of Nancy Creek Road, near Kettle Falls.

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Approximately 475 Avista customers near Kettle Falls will experience a planned power outage on Tuesday, March 14.

The planned outage will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. It will impact customers living north of Nancy Creek Road, near Kettle Falls.

During that time, Avista crews will perform equipment maintenance in the area to increase the system's safety and reliability.

According to Avista, the planned outage will not lead to any lane or road closures in the area. Avista crews will notify impacted customers in advance.

Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 1 (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2319495.

