Prime time for potholes in North Idaho

Idaho State Police Lt. Allen Ashby said that area as well as stretches of Interstate 90 have been problematic this time of year.

POST FALLS, Idaho — As snow and ice recede from roadways during warmer temperatures this winter, potholes and cracks in the pavement will make themselves known, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

One such trouble zone is in the eastbound lane of Highway 53 just as drivers approach Greensferry Road, north of Post Falls on the way into Rathdrum. It's a long stretch of asphalt patches followed by a gaping crack in the pavement that could easily pop a tire.

"We’re very familiar with that spot as we have patched it once a week the last few weeks," Idaho Transportation Department public information officer Megan Jahns said Tuesday. "We’ll continue to keep a close eye on it moving forward."

“It’s just that time of the season," Ashby said. "Be aware of the ever-changing road conditions. The air temperature may be above freezing, but the pavement is slow to respond to the temperature. The pavement may still be frozen."

In the last week, Idaho State Police troopers have had 899 calls for service in the five northern counties, Ashby reported. These calls include slide-offs, AAA calls, traffic complaints, injury crashes, property damage crashes, motorist assists, abandoned vehicles, traffic hazards, general law calls and traffic stops, he said.

ISP took two traffic complaints Monday about potholes on westbound I-90 near milepost 63 in the Wallace area, Ashby said.

"I’d encourage the public to report vehicle damage to ISP if it occurs on a state/federal highway so a report can be made," he said. "ISP will also promptly notify ITD same day of any roadway deficiencies if we become aware of them through our crash investigations. Absent that, I’d highly encourage citizens report any observed roadway deficiencies to ITD so they can address the issues before they become problematic."

North Idaho's seasonal freeze-and-thaw pattern is the main factor in the creation of potholes.

"It's prime time for potholes," Jahns said. "Now would be a good time to remind drivers that freeze-thaw cycles are prime times for potholes to form. Last week we were experiencing single-digit temps, and this week we’re seeing springtime temperatures, so highways are going to be especially sensitive to damage from traffic."

Every spring, the ITD imposes spring breakup load limits to protect highways by minimizing damage caused by heavier vehicles using these routes during the freeze-thaw cycle. Spring breakup load limits are fairly common in areas with the most severe winter weather, especially eastern and North Idaho.

Although Idahoans experience this phenomenon every year, they interestingly have been found to keep their gripes to a minimum. In February, media company Stacker ranked Idaho as the No. 1 state with the least pothole complaints at a rate of 0.4 pothole complaints for every 1,000 kilometers of road.

"When it comes to potholes, Idaho has the advantage of a low population density," the Stacker report states. "With 1.7 million people spread out over nearly 28,000 miles of roadway, it’s been able to maintain a robust maintenance program on a county-by-county basis. The city of Idaho Falls, for example, has a pothole hotline, and recent major road repair projects have targeted potholes on state highways 33 and 45."

Jahns said that as ice begins to thaw, there are other issues.

"Flooding is a big concern this week," she said. "Last week we had frozen ground, this week we’re having rain on snow. We’re keeping an eye on that for sure, too."

Ashby said people should drive slowly and be cautious when driving through puddles. He encourages people to report potholes to the ITD, which is quick in responding to such calls.

"Our crews tend to potholes all the time and I'll never hear about it," Jahns said.

Jahns said individuals who experience car damage from hitting potholes and who would like to start a tort claim should call the Idaho Transportation Department office at 208-772-1200.

Let us know about potholes you see in Kootenai County. Email Devin Weeks at dweeks@cdapress.com to keep our community informed.