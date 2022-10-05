Future home of the Kootenai Humane Society is closer to completion

Dogs and cats, puppies and kittens, even guinea pigs and rats, will have their own spaces for rest, exercise, checkups and meet-and-greets with potential owners.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society’s new home isn’t finished, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

There is still wiring and duct work to complete. Water and sewer to connect. Kennels to put in. Ladders stand in hallways and tools sit in rooms where Young Construction Group has work to do.

Here and there, it's a bit messy.

But for Debbie Jeffrey, there is one word to describe it: “Beautiful.”

She has been monitoring the progress and likes what she sees.

“Every week there is something new,” said the KHS executive director as she toured the site on a sunny Tuesday morning.

The 22,000-square-foot building at 12575 N. Atlas Road has a collection of windows throughout letting light flow into an array of dedicated rooms under one roof.

Dogs and cats, puppies and kittens, even guinea pigs and rats, will have their own spaces for rest, exercise, checkups and meet-and-greets with potential owners. There will be places for the healthy critters and for the ill.

More rooms are earmarked for staff, services, storage and supplies.

Outside in the back, there will be a dedicated dog-walking area, away from the Ramsey Road traffic.

Say goodbye to chain link kennel gates and say hello to tempered glass doors.

In the lobby, windows high and low create an open, welcome feeling.

“More inviting,” Jeffrey said.

Modern is a word that comes to mind to describe the building designed by Longwell + Trapp Architects.

Nothing elaborate, mind you. There are no spacious, extravagant offices on an upper floor with sweeping views, not even for the boss. You won’t find leather recliners, 60-inch TVs or an exercise room.

This is about what's best for animals and the staff that cares for them.

“It’s going to be very, very functional and that’s what we were after,” Jeffrey said.

KHS broke ground on the project on 10 acres just over 10 months ago. Since, the long-awaited, $8 million facility has steadily come to life and there is a chance KHS could be in by year’s end.

When it finally does move, its home on land owned by the Coeur d’Alene Airport at the north end of Ramsey Road will be demolished.

The home has served them well, but it is simply worn, cramped and costing much to maintain. As well, KHS must move due to planned expansion of the Coeur d’Alene Airport and future extension of Ramsey Road.

Their new home, which will be named “Companions Animal Center,” will allow them to do more.

By the numbers, KHS already has a significant impact on pets.

Last year, spay, neuter, vaccinations and microchips totaled more than 5,000. To date this year, adoptions are just over 1,000.

As it stands, the no-kill shelter sometimes must turn animals away and can’t accept rescue flights.

“We have waiting lists because we don’t have enough room now,” Jeffrey said.

While they help about 2,000 animals a year now, they'll be able to increase that number. KHS can currently house about 50 dogs. That figure will nearly double.

Dr. Nicole Leonard will continue to head up the veterinarian clinic with updated medical equipment.

KHS’s annual budget of about $1.3 million will increase to accommodate the larger shelter. The staff of about 17 will grow, too, and include a manager and maintenance person.

Their planning and perseverance has paid off.

The recent Tails at Daylight to benefit KHS raised a record $147,000. KHS also recently received substantial contributions to the capital campaign, which needs $2.3 million to reach its goal.

It all adds up to exciting times at KHS, with the firm belief that their best days are ahead as they prepare to leave their current home behind.

“We’re just thrilled," Jeffrey said. "When you work every day in that place and it is so antiquated, this is going to be like the Taj Mahal," she said.