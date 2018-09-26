SEATTLE (AP) — Deer have started using an unfinished wildlife bridge over Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass.

The Northwest News Network reports the Washington State Department of Transportation on Monday celebrated the opening of a section of widened freeway there.

The overcrossing is expected to reduce animal-vehicle collisions.

Motorists traveling over the pass may notice the bridge because of its distinctive twin arches over the now six-lane freeway.

The animal bridge scheduled for completion next spring will be the first critters-only overpass on busy Interstate 90.

Meagan Lott of the transportation department says despite heavy machinery in use around the crossing, deer have tried it out.

Lott said the long term plans for the cross-state corridor through the Cascade Mountains include 27 total wildlife crossing structures to bolster habitat connectivity and traveler safety.

