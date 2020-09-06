SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people have signed petitions asking Spokane-area leaders to cancel or ban a controversial training from retired Lt. Col Dave Grossman, the founder of "Killology Research Group."

Grossman and Dave "JD Buck Savage" Smith are set to host a two-day seminar called "Mindset Bootcamp" at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Training Center in Newman Lake on Oct. 27-28.

The event promises to teach participants about "winning when you're wounded," what makes someone a "winner" and "combat war preparation for your spouse and family."

It will include elements of "The Winning Mind" and "The Bulletproof Mind" from Grossman, a retired Army ranger, former West Point professor and author who has faced criticism for his police training seminars.

A petition on Charge.org to cancel the seminar in Spokane County has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

Another petition on OrganizeFor has more than 1,250 signatures at last check. It argues that Grossman's training "unfairly targets the black community."

"Warrior-style" police training has returned to the national conversation following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to Yahoo News, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey banned this type of training last year.

Frey also banned police from using "fear-based training" in April 2019, specifically mentioning classes taught to police by Grossman, Yahoo News reported.

Grossman has been the subject of a handful of articles in the past several years, including a recent report from Insider titled "One of America's most popular police trainers is teaching officers how to kill."

Grossman shared a message of gratitude to law enforcement officers, who he calls “sheepdogs,” to his Facebook page on June 2.

“As you protect law-abiding citizens, you also have a DUTY to protect yourselves and your family in blue. You have a DUTY to go home at the end of your shift. You have a DUTY to use whatever lawful force necessary to keep lawful order,” he wrote. “You must not hesitate to use your training to keep peace and order, keep lawful citizens safe and their property secure, and to keep YOURSELVES safe.”

Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, told KREM that SPD is not involved in the planning of the "Mindset Bootcamp." She added that the department is not offering additional trainings right now due to budgetary constraints.

SPD officers have attended Grossman's seminars in the past, Humphreys said.

In a statement sent to KREM, City Council President Breean Beggs said the City of Spokane "has no role in either hosting or participating in the training."

"The Chief of Police said none of the City's police officers are attending in their capacity as a city employee. My personal review of the materials provided publicly by the presenters on the internet is that the philosophy is contrary to the City's stated intention of moving away from a 'Warrior' approach to a 'Guardian' approach," Beggs wrote.

KREM has reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for comment, but has not yet received a response.

