Pend Oreille County Sheriff seeks help in finding missing man

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POSO) is seeking help in locating a missing person.
Travis S. Coy, 33, has been missing since May 20, 2022. According to POSO, he was last seen at a residence in Newport. Coy is described as a white man, six feet tall, 145 pounds, blue eyes and a shaved head. Coy has multiple tattoos, the most prominent being the iron cross on his throat.
According to POSO, Travis's family is very concerned about his welfare. Any one with information on the location of Travis Coy is encouraged to call POSO's dispatch center at (509) 447-3151.