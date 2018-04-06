SPOKANE, Wash. – The Pend Orielle Sheriff’s Office is asking communities in eastern Washington to help with finding 16-year-old Elijah Toombs, who has been missing since Friday.

Police have reasons to believe Toombs ran away from his home in Newport, Washington. The family suspects Toombs could be somewhere in the Spokane area.

Toombs was last seen in the Lazy Acres trailer park in Newport. He was riding a dark gray and orange BMX bike.

He is described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds. He also has both ears pierced.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Pend Oreille Sheriff’s Office at (509) 447-3151.

© 2018 KREM