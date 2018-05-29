SPOKANE, Wash. – The Park Bench Cafe opened its doors on Sunday for the summer season.

The cafe is located inside Manito Park, between Mirror Pond and the Joel E. Ferris Perennial Garden.

At the cafe, you can enjoy a variety of pastries from Rockwood Bakery, wraps, salads, espresso drinks and more.

The cafe will be open seven days a week until late September. The cafe will also be open late for Manito Park’s Friday night music series, which begins June 1.

For a list of hours, please visit the city’s website.

