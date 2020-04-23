SPOKANE, Wash. — Two universities in the Inland Northwest are making and distributing their own hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Corkill, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at EWU, hatched the idea to produce an alcohol-based sanitizer as a way to help make a difference. He’s teaming up with science lab manager Fred Joslin to make “Eagle Sanitizer,” which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A student and professor within the university's design program worked to create labels for the sanitizer containers. Instant Sign Factory of Spokane is printing them for free.

EWU will distribute Eagle Sanitizer around Cheney and the West Plains area, and plans to provide large bottles to local first responders, nursing homes and shelters. Smaller bottles will be available to individuals on an as-needed basis.

Corkill will be mixing the bulk of the sanitizer this week in preparation for distribution.

Washington State University announced this week that it is now brewing its own FDA-approved “Cougar Clean" hand sanitizer.

Nearly 50 gallons of hand sanitizer have already have been produced on the Pullman campus, with enough supplies on hand to make another 800 gallons, Jason Sampson, an assistant director with Environmental Health and Safety, said.

The supplies of Cougar Clean are intended to provide WSU’s essential employees with ready access to hand sanitizer, reserving the university’s commercial-grade inventory for medical use by Cougar Health Services.

Environmental Health and Safety is offering to pick up empty sanitizer bottles from people on the Pullman campus, disinfect them, and return them refilled with Cougar Clean. Other campuses will work with their essential personnel and a case-by-case basis.

RELATED: Fundraiser helps Spokane restaurant employees while feeding health care heroes

RELATED: 'Together, We Can Spokane': Company raises money for Dry Fly sanitizer through shirt sales