SPOKANE, Wash. — A Post Falls company wants to give a $10,000 hot tub to a deserving health care worker in the Inland Northwest.

Quality Stoves & Spas is accepting nominations through June 30 on its website. The company reached out to KREM to help get the word out about the giveaway.

“We want to recognize the nurses, doctors, janitors, anyone showing up at the front lines to help keep us safe, or anyone you feel has shown an amazing act of kindness during this crisis,” the company said in a press release.

The hot tub is a 6-person model called the “Coast Spa.” The hot tub, the company said, “not only provides deep relaxation, but more importantly, quality time spent with the people you love.”

To nominate someone, click here: https://qualitystovesandspas.com/nominate/

RELATED: Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

RELATED: Eminem donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to health care workers in Detroit