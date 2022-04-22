Join us on the mission to serve our veterans who have served us

You can meet the veterans that will be joining us on the Inland Northwest Honor Flight below.

In support of our ‘Salute to Service’ campaign and all of our military members and veterans, KREM 2 will be on the flight covering one WWII veteran, five Korean War veterans, and 94 Vietnam War veterans as they receive the honor of visiting the capitol city and the memorials.

The local non-profit is escorting more than 100 veterans on a trip on April 25-26, 2022.

The non-profit was grounded due to COVID-19 restrictions for the past two years. Now, veterans can be flown to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

Meet Norm Boehnke : Vietnam War

Although Army veteran Norm Boehnke was in Vietnam more than 50 years ago, the memories of what he had to do and what he saw come without much prompting.

“I was part of the Big Red One," Boehnke explained. "For me, I just don't like war. I was in a war, but I don't like it. Because so many innocent people get hurt. I've seen people getting hurt."

Boehnke was a teenager when he joined the military in 1963. He went to Fort Knox, Ky. for training, then traveled to Korea and Germany before being sent to Vietnam.

“I was what we call grunt infantry. Out walking around the woods and carrying a gun and looking around, see what's going on," Boehnke said. "So you can stay alive and stuff like that."

59 years after he joined the military, Boehnke will be one of the 100 veterans traveling on an Inland Northwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

“I just want to go back and touch the wall and say goodbye,” he said.

When Boehnke visits the Vietnam Memorial, he hopes to find some of the names of his fellow veterans who didn’t make it home.