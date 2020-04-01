SPOKANE, Wash. — For just the second time in decades, Spokane did not have a First Night event on New Year's Eve.

Instead, the city's parks department operated a much more pared-down celebration. The skate ribbon, SkyRide, carousel, and lit pavilion were open late, and at 9 p.m. fireworks shot off around the clock tower in Riverfront Park.

The whole thing was somewhat experimental, and we wanted to check in to see whether, on the whole, the night was a success.

Here are the answers to seven questions we had following the event, answered via information from a spokesman for the city's parks department.

How much did it cost?

The fireworks show cost the city precisely $9,999.

That's more than three times than what the city paid for its first show in 2018, roughly $3,000.

It makes sense, given the 2018 show lasted just two minutes, whereas the 2019 display was more like five or six minutes long.

But, the display was supposed to be even longer, billed at 12 minutes.

So what happened to the 12 minutes?

The fireworks provider, essentially, launched the shells at a faster rate than expected.

Viewers still got to see all the fireworks they were supposed to, but they were condensed into a shorter, more intense show.

Some folks might have preferred that intensity, though a few were still disappointed by the length.

How many people showed up?

Attendance for the event has been estimated at about 8,000.

That's a huge step up from last year's meager 1,200 estimation.

It's also better than many years of First Night Spokane, which at its low points had attendance estimates around 3,000. At its height, however, that event brought in as many as 35,000 people.

Were there enough bathrooms?

For the 8,000 people, bathrooms along the park were open at the skate ribbon, the carousel, and the pavilion.

But, some still noticed frustratingly long lines.

Next year, the city will consider adding portable toilets.

What will the 2021 event look like?

Spokane will look to expand again next year.

The city has been adding attractions in increments since taking over. For instance, the remodeled pavilion's light show was new this year.

In 2021, parks will consider adding live music and food vendors.

What lessons from New Year's can be applied to other downtown events?

Spokane has indicated a desire to host more similar events downtown throughout the year.

From New Year's, they learned that attendance is aided by family-friendly timing — in this case, the 9 p.m. launch time for fireworks.

And of course, good weather is a must.