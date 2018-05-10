SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state is now fully compliant with the REAL ID act, a federal law requiring driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements.

The law also requires that licenses are only issued to people who can prove they are legal United States residents. It was passed in 2005 as a counter-terrorism measure.

The law does not take effect in Washington for two more years but there are some key things you need to know before it does.

For most people, there are currently two driver’s license option in Washington: Regular and enhanced. To receive an enhanced license, you must prove you are a U.S. citizen, have a social security number and pay a $4 fee every year. In two years, you will need an enhanced license or passport to board a plane.

You can find a full overview of REAL ID regulations in Washington on the state Department of Licensing website. That website includes other documents you can use to board a plane.

In July, Washington began writing “Federal restrictions apply” on regular licenses. Older IDs simply said “drive’s license” with nothing written underneath. But both types of regular licenses – words underneath or not – will not work to board a plane come 2020.

Idaho is also compliant with the REAL ID Act. One ID has a start and one does not. You will need the what is dubbed the “star card” to get on a plane. The only extra thing you will need is a social security number.

Idaho does not require a fee or separate proof of citizenship beyond the social security card.

