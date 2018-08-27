SPOKANE, Wash. — Online voter registration will be unavailable through the Washington Department of Licensing due to a system upgrade over Labor Day weekend.

According to Washington Secretary of State's office, Washington residents can still make and update voter registrations via downloadable, printable forms available at the Office of Secretary of State’s elections website.

The registration page has forms for new Washington voter registrations and update forms for existing voters.

During the DOL update over the holiday weekend, visitors to the MyVote site will still be able to check their registration status. The system will be back up on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

