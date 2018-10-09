TACOMA, Wash. — Mandy Manning will join teachers from the Tacoma and Tumwater School Districts at the picket lines on Monday.

Manning serves as National Teacher of the Year and was Washington State’s 2018 Teacher of the Year. On Monday, she is passing the torch to the new Washington Teacher of the Year.

Thousands of western Washington students are not attending classes on Monday as contract negotiations continues between teachers and three Washington school districts.

The following districts that remain at odds with teachers are: Centralia, Tumwater and Tacoma.

Manning retweeted a tweet from Nate Bowling, 2016 Washington State Teacher of the Year, about her decision to join teachers on the picket lines. She wrote, “#solidarity #UnionStrong.”

Manning teaches immigrant and refugee students at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane. She also serves as a basketball coach and adviser to student groups on campus.

Manning recently met Bill Gates, and said the two chatted about the need for a focus on communication and connection in education.

Manning recently stopped by the KREM 2 Studio for Back-2-School Week. This year was her first away from two decades and she said it was difficult to process.

In her role as National Teacher of the Year, Manning is traveling throughout the U.S. to speak at conventions and meet with aspiring teachers.

