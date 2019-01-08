SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School’s newest security chief resigned just 16 days after he started work due to allegations related to a personal relationship, according to a district spokesperson.

SPS Spokesperson Brian Coddington said an anonymous source came forward Monday with documents that contained allegations made against Santos Picacio Jr. The district then took steps to confirm the authenticity to those documents, according to Coddington.

While the district was still working to verify the allegations, Picacio resigned from the position he had only held since July 15.

Coddington said the district conducted a background check but he said this was a family matter and their screening does not include these types of proceedings.

KREM 2 is working to obtain documents that include the allegations.

This isn’t the first time the school district has had issues with its background check process.

On Jan. 24, 2019, school resource officer Shawn Audie was involved in a fight that sent Ferris High School into lockdown. He later resigned after it was learned that he was the subject of multiple excessive use of force investigations.

The security chief position was last held by former Spokane County Sheriff Mark Sterk. He resigned in the fall of 2018. Former district spokesperson Kevin Morrison held the position until Picacio was hired.

Coddington said there is no timeline for when the district will fill the position.

