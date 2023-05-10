New documentary highlights the challenges and contributions of Hispanic immigrants in the region

The film has been in the works for a year and will premiere on Oct. 20th.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over the past year, Latinos en Spokane has been working on a new documentary, "The Immigration Resident."

The film highlights the contributions immigrants have had in the Inland Northwest.

"We are focusing on Latino immigrant history to Washington state," Jennyfer Mesa, Executive Director of Latinos en Spokane, said. "I think it's really important for Spokane and Washington state to learn about our stories because we are here."

Latinos en Spokane is a non-profit that supports the Latino and immigrant community in Spokane County.

Mesa says the film focuses on 2016 to the present, a period marked by what she calls "unprecedented challenges" for immigrants in our state. Those challenges include a new border patrol office opened in 2018 that's increased the agency's presence in Spokane and claims from some passengers who Mesa says have been racially profiled by agents at the Greyhound station.

The film also follows several families on their journey to the U.S. and families who have been here for generations, documenting their shared struggles.

Latinos en Spokane enlisted the help of Nando Galarza Carter, a filmmaker with more than ten years of experience.

"This is just the big network of organizations that help out the Latino community. That's what I kind of want to do is put my filmmaking passion and help others with advocating," Carter said.

It's a passion that's helped him with several projects across Washington and led him to work on this one.

"It's an honor to try to put these together and showcase the emotional journey that these people have gone through," Carter said.

And it's these stories that push him to create something worth watching.

"Why is this still happening, and like, it motivates us more to put this together even better," he said.

Mesa hopes the film puts a spotlight on the people in the community that are so often forgotten.

"We are here, and we have contributed so much to this, this state," Mesa said. "I include myself in this. I went through my own journey. I was also undocumented at one point in my life, and there is that invisibility that we navigate being in America."

Mesa wants to take that message to the community.

"We really want to raise awareness of these experiences, because these are Spokane stories," Mesa said.

"The Immigration Resident" premieres on Oct. 20th at 5 p.m. at the Montvale Community Center. Those interested in the documentary can get tickets on Eventbrite.

All proceeds raised will be used to provide free to low-cost immigration services in the community.

