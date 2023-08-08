Moses Lake Temple opens to the public

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says the church will attract around 400 people per day.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Residents driving across Washington state may have noticed a large building being built in Moses Lake. Now, construction on that building is complete.

The Moses Lake Temple has officially opened to the public, making it just the fourth temple in Washington state.

With a footprint of 20,000 square feet and 117 feet tall, this new Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is twice the size of the one in Spokane. While most people never have access to see the inside of temple, for a limited time now, it's open to the public.

"The things that we do here our sacred, and not secret," said Temple Assistant Executive Director Shane Bowen.

With more than 18,000 church members in the Moses Lake area, church leaders say it's a perfect new location. In fact, it's estimated up to 400 members will visit the temple each day.

"So, I assume they'll be buying food and staying in hotels possibly," said Moses Lake Stake President Ryan Tolley.

And that's music to the ears of Moses Lake city manager Kevin Fuhr, who expects the temple could draw in about 50,000 visitors to the city.

"It will definitely generate a lot of tourism. It'll generate a lot of people coming to view it, take pictures of it, again, visit it for those members that can visit it and you know, all of that brings economic resources to the city," said Fuhr.

Apart from visitors, the temple is already bringing new members to Central Washington.

"I asked them, 'Well, you know, what brought you here?' And they say, 'Well, the temple,'" said Tolley.

The temple's open houses are happening now through August 19. It's open to the public every day except Sundays from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

