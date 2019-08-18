The group "Moms Demand Action" held over 30 rallies nationwide on Saturday to get legislation to pass the H.R.8 bill, which would establish new background checks for purchasing firearms.

The North Idaho group held their rally in Coeur d’Alene.

Before the group took to the sidewalk with their signs, they talked about the most recent mass shootings that took place in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. A moment of silence for all victims of gun violence.

RELATED: Strangers come from miles away to mourn El Paso shooting victim

RELATED: Coroner: Dayton gunman had drugs in his system during shooting

Alice Arambarri is the North Idaho group leader for Moms Demand Action, and was proud of the turnout.

“It’s an epidemic in this country that a lot of people don’t even realize how many people die every day. It’s not just mass shootings, it’s every day and we need to take action," she said.

The group had a diverse turnout with ages ranging between toddlers and 80 years old.

According to Arambarri, another Idaho rally is expected to take place in Boise.

RELATED: VERIFY: Text message about more shooters at Walmarts spreads hoax nationwide

RELATED: Spokane moms, students hold vigil for victims of gun violence