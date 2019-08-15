OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A missing Okanogan County man has been found in Federal Way on Thursday.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Gail Smith on Wednesday after he went missing from his home at about 3 p.m.

On Thursday at 1:14 p.m., the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office canceled the Silver Alert after Smith had been found in Federal Way, Washington.

A Silver Alert means the missing person usually has a cognitive impairment such as dementia or Alzheimer’s or a disability that could subject the person to physical harm.

