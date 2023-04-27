Megabus service coming to Inland Northwest

Trips to Spokane, Ritzville, Colfax and other cities have been announced and are already scheduled on their website.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Megabus is starting new trips to 35 cities across Idaho and Washington state.

On Thursday, Megabus announced a partnership with Northwestern Stage Lines, which will help expand service in several cities across the northwest. Trips to Spokane, Ritzville, Colfax and other cities have been announced and are already scheduled on their website.

“We are excited for this new opportunity to offer our customers service in the Northwest,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “The partnership with Northwestern Stage Line will allow us to expand our network to Idaho and Washington for the very first time.”

There will be more trips to other cities like Boise, Seattle and Tacoma.

Tickets and schedules are now available on the Megabus website.

