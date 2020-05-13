SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane could soon follow the lead of the Seattle-area in strongly urging people to wear masks in public.

King County health officials and County Executive Dow Constantine issued a health directive this week urging people to use face coverings in indoor public spaces and in areas where social distancing is difficult.

Although it has not yet been mandated, health officials in the county strongly urge people to wear a face-covering in places like grocery stores, pharmacies and other places to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The face coverings can be any cloth bandana or scarf that covers the nose and mouth.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said King County's directive is "stronger than a recommendation," but remains non-enforceable.

"It is my intention to look at something that in the near future [for Spokane County]," Lutz said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Just wearing a mask is not enough: health officials say people need to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene. It's also important to properly wear your mask and change it out if its dirty.

A snug mask with more layers is the most effective, but a thin, loose mask is better than nothing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said at the start of the outbreak that masks were not needed by the general public.

But the CDC issued a new recommendation in early April that everyone should wear their own homemade cloth face coverings, citing more than half of a dozen of new studies.

