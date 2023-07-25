Planned Parenthood billboards will direct Idahoans to out-of-state abortion care

Planned Parenthood is seeing an increase of patients who are unsure about Idaho's abortion laws; it is legal to access abortion care in neighboring states.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Planned Parenthood bought advertising space at six different billboard locations throughout the Treasure Valley, according to Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) CEO Rebecca Gibron.

The billboards are a direct response to an increasing number of Idaho patients who are unsure if they can legally leave the Gem State for an abortion procedure. The billboards state it is legal, Gibron said.

"We've created this information campaign, to let Idahoans know where they can access safe and legal abortion outside of the state of Idaho," Gibron said. "We intend to have these up for a good deal of time, to help bring awareness for Idahoans who need access to abortion care, to bring awareness to where they can receive that care out of the state of Idaho."

Abortion is illegal in Idaho except for cases of rape with a police report, incest, or a doctor’s decision to prevent the death of the mother. However, the confusion seen by PPGNHAIK goes beyond the written law.

Attorney General Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) wrote a letter to Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa) where he expressed - on an official office letterhead - that a Idaho doctor referring a patient to receive an abortion outside Idaho's border is illegal. The AG's office later stated this letter was not an official opinion; Planned Parenthood is battling it court for fear of the interpretation contained in the letter could still be applied to state law at a future date.

"During our first hearing with the judge, his office refused to disavow the opinions contained in that letter, and I think that's significant," Gibron said. "It is absolutely having a chilling effect on providers, and it's really getting in the way of that relationship between the physician and their patient."

Doctors are hesitant to share out-of-state abortion options with patients for fear they could face legal consequences, according to Gibron.

Doctors who preform and illegal abortion in Idaho can be liable for a minimum of $20,000 in civil court per harmed party - including family members - along with two years in prison.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles A local brewery helps grant wishes to Idahoans battling illnesses

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.