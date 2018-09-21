MOSCOW, Id. — A local clothing company received national attention and a full-page spread in British Vogue’s big fall fashion issue.

Tye Dye Everything specializes in tie-dyed clothing and accessories. Owner Arlene Falcon has been tie-dying for 30 years, but this is her first feature in the fashion magazine.

“I got an email from Vogue in the end of April, and I was so busy, I kind of ignored the email. I got another email following up the next day, and it definitely caught my attention,” Falcon said.

The model in the feature is wearing their bib overalls in the crinkle pattern. They cost $60.

“I sent them two pairs of overalls. They told me one pair went to Karlie Kloss and the other went to Justin Bieber. I immediately had to call the shop to tell them because I was still at home. Justin Bieber! Wow!”

Falcon said other celebrities have since contacted her wanting a pair. Representatives for Lorde reached out to get the bibs for the singer.

Falcon said she started selling tie-dye in Riverfront Park in 1989 and has a stand a Pig Out in the Park every summer.

