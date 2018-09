MOSCOW, Idaho — The Goodwill in Moscow along with four other businesses were evacuated Thursday night due to an explosive device found in donated items.

On Friday, the City of Moscow reported that the "land mine" was actually a train device. Officials had called in the Spokane Bomb Squad and they determined the device was safe.

Police and fire officials were called the Goodwill building at 4:45 p.m. after the item was found in donations.

