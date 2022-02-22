Lapwai School District sends students home following threatening phone call

The district will also be closed on Wednesday.

LAPWAI, Idaho — Lapwai School District is sending students home for the day after school officials say a threatening phone call was received. The district will also be closed on Wednesday.

Lapwai Elementary School and Lapwai Middle-High School took extra safety precautions on Tuesday morning, including adding a police presence at both schools after district officials said via Facebook that a threatening phone call came in on Tuesday morning.

District officials did not give any details about the phone call.

The district said in a Facebook post that parents are encouraged to pick up their students from school. Parents must call the school to make arrangements for picking up their child, as the doors to the schools will remain locked.

If a student has to take the bus home, Lapwai School District said parents are required to meet them at the bus stop. Bus drivers will return students to school if they don't see a parent or guardian meet the student.

All after-school programs and athletics have been canceled.

All schools in the district will be closed tomorrow with further updates regarding the remainder of the week coming shortly.

The Nez Perce Tribe said via Facebook that Lapwai community members are also advised to remain indoors and avoid inviting guests in to your home or business due to recent threats.

Law enforcement officers are actively patrolling the area.