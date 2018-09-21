HAYDEN, Idaho — A story of three Hayden boys taking down a U.S. flag has gone viral across the United States.

News stations in Colorado, Texas, northern California, Missouri and Georgia, and other states have shared the story on social media and garnered thousands of reactions and shares.

WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, shared the story on its page, which received more than 1,000 interactions and more than 400 shares.

This was a similar story for KHOU-TV in Houston, Texas. When they shared the story, it garnered more than 260 shares and more than 1,000 reactions.

The photo of the boys was taken Wednesday afternoon at Hayden Meadows Elementary by Amanda Reallan, a mom who was there to pick up her kids. While waiting in the parking lot, she said she saw something that overwhelmed her and snapped a photo that would soon go viral.

In the picture were three fifth graders taking down a flag. Struggling to keep the flag off the ground, one of the boys laid on the ground to protect it.

“We’ve had a bunch of close calls,” said Jack LeBreck, the boy who took to the pavement. “But I thought it would happen because it was kind of a windy day. So I just thought of laying down… and seeing what would happen.”

The three boys, who have all been involved in Cub Scouts, were inspired by the leadership of one special staff member.

“It was all because of our custodian, Mr. Mac,” LeBreck said.

Mac McCarty is a veteran with 20 years of service. He helped select the kids who put up and take down the flag.

“What they did yesterday was obviously all them… laying on the ground and all that,” McCarty said. “And I’m very proud.”

