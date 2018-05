POST FALLS, Idaho – Post Falls Police detectives are searching for a wanted man as part of a felony counterfeiting investigation.

Anthony Kirk Thompson is wanted for an unrelated felony warrant for escaping community custody in Washington.

If you know his location, you are asked to call Post Falls PD at 208-773-3517 or your local law enforcement agency.

The photos below are of Thompson in 2016 and the vehicle he allegedly drove during the counterfeiting incident.

